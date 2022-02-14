Travis County DA dismisses charges against DPS trooper who shot driver who crashed into him

Texas Department of Public Safety

The Travis County district attorney's office has dismissed the charges against a Department of Public Safety trooper who was indicted under a previous administration after he wounded a driver.

Austin Johnston, who was a DPS trooper in September 2018, shot Dustin Dougherty in the back after Dougherty rammed a pickup truck into Johnston's vehicle so forcefully that he drove up onto the hood, according to court documents.

Johnston fired at Dougherty multiple times in a residential area, and Johnston was "reckless as to whether said habitation was occupied," the indictment says.

Dougherty survived and later pleaded guilty to aggravated assault on a public servant with a deadly weapon, records show. Johnston was not injured during the incident.

Dougherty "had just slammed a 5,000-pound Chevy Silverado pickup truck to the point where it ... comes up onto the hood of the patrol vehicle," Doug O'Connell, Johnston's attorney, said in 2020. "As far as Agent Johnston knew, Dougherty was about to do it again."

In August 2020, Johnston — now an FBI special agent — was indicted on charges of aggravated assault by a public servant, deadly conduct and tampering with physical evidence.

"After review, the office has determined that the case can’t be proven beyond a reasonable doubt," the DA's office said Monday in a statement.

The chase involving Johnston happened the night of Sept. 8, 2018. He had spotted a stolen pickup on North Lamar Boulevard near Airport Boulevard, according to Dougherty's arrest affidavit. Johnston turned on his lights and siren to get the driver, later identified by authorities as Dougherty, to pull over, but Dougherty drove off, court documents say.

During an ensuing chase, Dougherty stopped, reversed and rammed into Johnston's vehicle, the affidavit says.

Johnston shot at Dougherty while Dougherty was still in the car, Johnston's lawyers have previously said. Dougherty had one gunshot wound in his back from the bullet, Dougherty's arrest affidavit says.

Johnston was not suspended in connection with this incident, DPS officials said.

Johnston returned to full duty within three days, his lawyers said. He later left DPS to join the FBI, according to DPS officials.

