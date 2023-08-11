Travis County grand jury indicts suspected serial killer Raul Meza on 3 charges

A Travis County grand jury has returned three indictments against Raul Meza in connection to the killings of two people.

He was indicted for one count of capital murder and another count of murder in the death of 65-year-old Gloria Lofton, according to a news release from the district attorney's office. He also was indicted for one count of murder and another count of unauthorized use of a vehicle in connection to the death of 80-year-old Jesse Fraga, the release said.

A grand jury has returned three indictments against Raul Meza in connection with the deaths of two people.

Police have said Meza is a serial killer who might be involved in 10 other homicides in Austin and San Antonio. Authorities arrested him in May after he called Austin police and confessed to killing not only Fraga in Pflugerville that month but also Lofton in East Austin in 2019, police have said.

More: Affidavit: Friend says Raul Meza, accused of killing two, appeared suicidal

Before Meza was arrested, he was most known for receiving a 30-year sentence after killing 8-year-old Kendra Page in Austin in 1982 and leaving her body by a dumpster at Langford Elementary School. He was released on parole after 11 years after accumulating credit for "good behavior."

More: Police: Raul Meza charged in two deaths, may be involved in 10 more

He returned to prison in 1994 after a parole violation and was released again in 2002.

More: Exclusive: Police believe accused serial killer Raul Meza buried body of woman in field

Fraga was a retired probation officer who befriended Meza and allowed Meza to live with him at his Pflugerville home, police have said. Meza also stole Fraga's truck, investigators said. Meza lived next door to Lofton, who also befriended him, according to public records and a neighbor.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Raul Meza, suspected serial killer, indicted on murder charges