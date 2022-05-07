Travis County judge who handles drunken driving cases now accused of that crime, Austin police say

A Travis County misdemeanor judge who presides over drunken driving cases was arrested and charged early Saturday with that crime.

Austin police booked John Lipscombe, who has presided over the Travis County Court at Law No. 3 since January 2011, into the Travis County Jail at 8:59 a.m. on a charge of driving while intoxicated, a Class B misdemeanor, records show. He was released shortly after being booked.

Austin police spokesman Brandon Jones confirmed the arrest. He said that it happened at 10925 Stonelake Blvd — the location of a Homewood Suites hotel — but Jones had no other details. A more detailed police report and arrest affidavit was not immediately available Saturday.

Lipscombe has been a fixture in the local criminal justice system for decades. Before that, he worked as a prosecutor for the county attorney's office in Travis County, which also prosecutes misdemeanor drunken driving cases.

In 2019, Lipscombe received a public admonition from the state Commission on Judicial Conduct for closing his courtroom and draping its doors with black fabric in public protest of the confirmation of Brett Kavanaugh, President Donald Trump's nominee, to the U.S. Supreme Court. The commission found that Lipscombe "cast public discredit on the judiciary."

Lipscombe, who has run for judge of the Travis County Court at Law No. 3 as a Democrat in Texas, won re-election in 2018. His current term ends this year on Dec. 31.

