Travis County sheriff’s deputies are investigating a homicide after finding a woman dead with injuries at a home in North Austin on Thursday.

Deputies responded to a 911 call at 5:19 p.m. for a welfare check on a woman, according to a news release. They found the woman’s body when they arrived at a home in the 1700 block of W. Wells Branch Parkway.

Detectives obtained a search warrant and searched the home overnight, and their investigation remains ongoing.

Officials believe this was an isolated incident and that there is no apparent threat to the public, the news release said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Travis County sheriff’s office tip line at 512-854-1444 or Crime Stoppers at 512-472-8477.

This case marks the office’s fifth homicide investigation of 2023.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Travis County officials: Woman found dead in North Austin home