Travis County politicians, police discuss how to reduce 'startling increase' in gun violence

Travis County District Attorney José Garza speaks Wednesday to the audience at David Chapel Missionary Baptist Church in East Austin during a community summit about how to reduce gun violence.

Austin's top criminal justice officials met Wednesday for what they described as a daylong summit on curbing gun violence, which has become an even more pressing concern since the massacre at a Uvalde elementary school last month.

But in a public panel discussion to conclude the event, the Travis County district attorney and Austin's police chief offered vague solutions, some already in place and others incremental. Even they conceded that solutions are difficult when obtaining firearms — legally or illegally — can be very easy.

Austin is among cities across America that have seen a drastic rise in violent crime over the past two years.

"Right here in our community, we have seen a startling increase in homicides and gun violence. That is the truth," Travis County District Attorney José Garza said. "Quite frankly, it isn't surprising, because we are seeing gun violence rise all across the country. We have seen that it is far too easy for people who pose a danger to our community to have access to firearms."

Many of the people who commit gun violence in Austin are convicted felons who are not allowed to legally purchase a gun and instead are using stolen weapons, Austin Police Chief Joe Chacon said.

"Responsible gun ownership means safe, secure storage of firearms," Chacon said.

The city of Austin provides free gun cable trigger locks to any city resident, and gun owners can order one at www.SafeGunStorageSavesLives.org. In court, prosecutors in Garza's office ask judges, before a suspect is released from jail, whether that suspect has access to any guns. If the answer is yes, prosecutors ask the judge to order the person to surrender the firearms to a Travis County constable.

Garza has faced criticism in his decision not to pursue charges against several teenagers who police said were involved in a shooting on Sixth Street one year ago. Only one teenager who police originally arrested has ended up not facing any charges.

But the family of a man killed in the shooting, Doug Kantor, has urged Garza to pursue charges against everyone in two groups of Killeen teenagers who eyed each other before police say one of them started firing into crowds.

Garza has said police do not have the evidence to back up such charges.

Since he took office, "we have over a 90% prosecution rate when it comes to all offenses involving a firearm," Garza said Wednesday. "I have been clear and will continue to try to be clear that we take acts of violence, particularly gun by violence, incredibly seriously."

During a different part of the meeting, Garza added: "You have my word that if a person in our community picks up a gun, points it at another person and pulls the trigger, they will be arrested, and they will be held accountable."

"But if we are serious about reducing gun violence in our community, I believe that we have to do much more than that," he said, adding, "I think it is so important that when we talk about this issue that we center survivors of gun violence and that we center communities that have been most impacted by gun violence."

On Wednesday, Garza said he is committed to improving communication between prosecutors and patrol officers, who can share additional context about a suspect that is not in the affidavits that prosecutors see.

Still, answers seemed vague as officials spoke a great deal about the fact that something should be done, rather than outlining concrete plans.

"I think today has shown that, as a community, we can come together to address gun violence. ... But also, we need to look for investments," said Michelle Myles, manager of the city's recently created office of violence prevention. "It's fine to talk and to plan. But we also need the dollars, the strategies, the working together to make it happen."

Myles and other city leaders expressed support Wednesday for a trauma recovery center in Travis County. The Austin City Council in March approved $1 million in total startup costs for the next two fiscal years for a trauma recovery center that would provide free counseling to victims, with the hope that an individual treated properly for trauma will be less drawn to committing an act of violence themselves.

Chacon said he was heartened by the Wednesday discussions he had with dozens of different people and organizations, adding that leaders might have a real chance to reduce gun violence in Austin while so much support exists.

"This is the first time in my 30-year career that I've been involved in an effort like what we did today, where we have so many different agencies and people that really care about this community," Chacon said. "If there's a moment where we can get it done, it feels like this is the moment."

