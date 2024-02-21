Travis County resident deported from Mexico, charged with murder, US Marshals says

A Travis County resident was deported from Mexico on Sunday to be tried for the murder of another man in a South Austin gym parking lot two years ago, a statement from the U.S. Marshals Service said.

Mexican officials, in collaboration with the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force, located Cristian Avila-Solis, a 21-year-old Del Valle resident, in the central Mexican city of San Luis Potosi after a 20-month investigation. He was deported to Fort Worth on Sunday via a commercial flight.

Avila-Solis was booked into the Tarrant County jail, where he is awaiting extradition to Travis County for trial, on a $1 million bond.

Avila-Solis is the last of three men to be apprehended and charged with murder in connection with the May 23, 2022, shooting of Jose Alberto Aguirre Castellanos, 36, in the parking lot outside LA Fitness, at 1824 W. Slaughter Lane.

Eyewitnesses told police several vehicles fled the parking lot after Castellanos was shot multiple times. He was pronounced dead at the scene by Austin-Travis County EMS. Austin police determined narcotics and robbery were connected to the shooting, according to their May 2022 statement.

The Lone Star Fugitive Task Force arrested and charged John Wiley Bagwell, 21, in Colorado after a three-month fugitive search, the statement said. A third person of interest, Juan Lopez-Espinoza, 19, was arrested by authorities two days after the shooting and is currently being held at the Travis County Jail on a $300,000 bond, according to jail records.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Travis County resident deported from Mexico for murder trial