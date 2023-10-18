Travis County Sheriff’s Office deputy accused of indecency with a child

A Travis County deputy is accused of indecency with a child in connection to touching a teenage boy inappropriately while discussing a sexual act several years ago, according to an arrest affidavit.

Deputy Kyle Sass was charged with the second-degree felony on Monday, the affidavit said. A second-degree felony is punishable by up to 20 years in prison.

Sass has been placed on administrative assignment, Travis County Sheriff Sally Hernandez said.

Sass, 39, knew the victim, the affidavit said. To protect the child's identity, the American-Statesman is not publishing details about how Sass knew the boy.

The offense occurred sometime between 2014 and 2018, the affidavit said. It said an outcry witness reported the offense to the sheriff's office on Oct. 2. Investigators interviewed the victim at the Child Protection Center on Oct. 4, the affidavit said.

The affidavit does not say why the alleged offense was not reported until this year.

“I’m deeply saddened that a Travis County Sheriff’s Office deputy is suspected of such a crime," Hernandez said in a statement. "Our agency is taking the matter seriously and the investigation is active and ongoing.”

