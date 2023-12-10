Travis County strikes out on federal passenger rail grant award

Editor’s note: The above video shows KXAN’s morning headlines for Dec. 10, 2023.

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — The Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) didn’t select Travis County as one of the recipients for its passenger rail expansion efforts in Texas, county officials announced Friday.

The federal government allocated $66 billion toward passenger rail developments in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law back in 2021. The FRA highlighted five corridors within Texas had been earmarked for passenger rail expansions, excluding the Austin-San Antonio region and the Dallas-Fort Worth area, the release said.

Currently, population estimates anticipate approximately five million people live within the “Travis-Bexar County super-region,” with estimates expecting the region to grow to more than eight million people by 2050, per the release.

“The FRA’s failure to include the Travis – Bexar County corridor is a significant missed opportunity to support responsible growth and investment across Central Texas,” Travis County Judge Andy Brown said in the release. “We live in one of the most dynamic and booming regions in the world without passenger rail. We will work closely with the Capital Area Metropolitan Planning Organization to make this a priority for the next round of investments.”

The FRA’s Corridor Identification and Development Program offers $500,000 to analyze a proposed rail corridor. From there, the grant award makes the Texas Department of Transportation’s proposed project “eligible for additional federal funding at an 80 percent to 20 percent federal-state match.”

In recent months, a new grassroots organization has revitalized years-old calls for passenger rail between San Antonio and Austin. RESTART Lone Star Rail District launched in May with hopes of linking the two major cities along with their surrounding communities.

