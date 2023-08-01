Travis DA’s office: Austin forensic center wrongly withheld information in criminal cases

The second-in-command at the Travis County district attorney’s office issued a letter Friday to the head of the Austin Forensic Science Department saying prosecutors were not provided legally required information about agency operations and personnel allegations that could threaten an uncited number of cases.

The letter, from First Assistant DA Trudy Strassburger to department head Dana Kadavy, said the agency failed to disclose information that calls into question the lab’s overall performance, including allegations of criminal conduct by some members of the agency and management, withholding information about errors, a lack of supervision so that evidence was stored for more than two years without being entered into a chain of custody, and an email from a supervisor expressing a lack of confidence in an analyst.

The document, obtained by the American-Statesman, does not more specifically describe the allegations. The district attorney’s office said Monday that it is unable to provide additional details because of ongoing investigations.

The letter said that the information was withheld from prosecutors for 10 months, and it asks agency leadership to provide steps within 30 days that it will take to ensure a proper flow of such records from the forensics department to prosecutors. Strassburger also sent a copy of the letter to the Texas Forensic Science Commission, which investigates allegations of misconduct and negligence at such facilities.

Under state and federal laws, prosecutors must surrender to a defendant’s legal team underlying material in a case, including information that could call into question the results of forensic tests or the credibility of analysts.

“If evidence from the department was material to securing convictions, the failure to disclose that evidence in a timely manner could jeopardize those convictions,” Strassburger wrote. “Failure to disclose this evidence consistently may also result in devastating consequences for victims of violent crimes in our community.”

City officials said in a statement Monday that "we value our ongoing partnership with the Travis County District Attorney's Office in criminal justice matters. We received their letter on Friday and are looking into the concerns expressed in the letter."

The district attorney’s office said that it is unable to determine how many cases might have relied on information from the department, which performs an array of forensic science services such as crime scene collection, evidence storage and analysis and testifies to the results in court.

According to Strassburger’s letter, prosecutors were recently notified about “potential significant violations” in the agency and worked with the city to ensure staff members were disclosing necessary information about its operations.

“As a result of those discussions, the Department disclosed to (the district attorney’s office) material that had previously been improperly withheld,” the letter stated. “From the materials that you have provided, we are particularly concerned that you did not disclose to us for over 10 months potentially exculpatory material.”

Forensic operations in Austin came under intense scrutiny in 2016, with the Texas Forensic Science Commission finding that staffers were not using correct DNA mixtures and were misinterpreting data and that their operations were often not scientifically valid.

Two people have since seen their convictions overturned, and six cases, including a death penalty case, are still winding their way through the court system. Prosecutors in the district attorney’s conviction integrity unit also are reviewing cases for possible issues.

The lab, which was overseen by the Austin Police Department at the time, is a far different agency now and operates as an independent entity.

Strassburger’s letter on Friday concluded, “(The Travis County District Attorney’s Office) must have confidence that evidence provided by the department is done so consistent with state and federal law.”

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Travis DA: Austin forensic center withheld information in criminal cases