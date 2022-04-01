Travis Ellenwood to be sentenced Monday

Apr. 1—A Kamiah man who is charged in the strangulation death of his girlfriend in October 2020 is scheduled to be sentenced for the crime in U.S. District Court in Coeur d'Alene Monday.

Travis D. Ellenwood, 45, pleaded guilty in October 2021 to second- degree murder in Indian Country in connection with the death of Bessie Blackeagle, 28. He has been in federal custody since his arrest two weeks after the incident and will appear before U.S. Court of Appeals Judge Richard C.Tallman at 2:30 p.m. Monday.

On Thursday, Tallman denied a motion by Ellenwood's attorney, David R. Partovi, of Spokane, to postpone the sentencing to give the defense more time to review information related to the case. The motion was opposed by U.S. Attorney Rafael M. Gonzalez Jr. after the sentencing had already been postponed once in February.

According to court records, on Oct. 30, 2020, Ellenwood and Blackeagle went out to a local bar in Kamiah. During the early morning hours of October 31, 2020, they returned to their residence and an argument began. During the argument, Ellenwood repeatedly struck Blackeagle and at one point strangled her until she could not breathe. Though it is unknown the exact time that Blackeagle was beaten and strangled, Ellenwood eventually called 911 at about 5:30 p.m. and reported Blackeagle was not breathing. Law enforcement and medical personnel responded to their residence and found Blackeagle was dead.

Ellenwood was identified as a person of interest and arrested without incident, court records said.

In a sentencing memorandum filed Thursday by Ellenwood's attorney, Partovi said that "Ellenwood truly is not the monster the United States would make him out to be. ... He is an addict who was a loving partner to Bessie Blackeagle in sobriety. Alcohol was unfortunately added until tragedy ensued."

In arguing for a lower-level sentence, Partovi wrote that Ellenwood was "in the throes of a significant alcohol bender when this event took place, as was Ms. Blackeagle. Simply put, he was not himself under the influence of that much alcohol. He is a Jekyll and Hyde character. When the Court seeks to punish the conduct of Mr. Hyde it will inevitably punish Dr. Jekyll."

The maximum penalty for second-degree murder is up to life in prison, up to five years of supervised release and a fine of $250,000. The maximum penalty for strangulation is not more than 10 years in prison followed by up to three years of supervised release and a fine of $250,000.

Hedberg can be reached at khedberg@lmtribune.com.