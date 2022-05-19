How Travis Hunter responded to Nick Saban's accusation of $1M NIL to play for Deion Sanders

Freshman cornerback/receiver Travis Hunter responded to Alabama coach Nick Saban's accusations of Jackson State paying a player $1 million to play for the football program.

Saban didn't say which player he was talking about, but Hunter, the nation's top-ranked 2022 signee, appears to think it was about him.

"I got A mil? But my mom still stay in a 3 bed room house with five kids?" Hunter wrote on Twitter.

Shortly after Hunter committed to JSU there were reports Hunter had a multi-million dollar NIL deal with Barstool Sports, but a source close to the program told the Clarion Ledger in December there was no such deal in place. Jackson State coach Deion Sanders went on ESPN the next day and denied the rumors.

Saban also accused Texas A&M of buying every player on its team.

Sanders said he plans to address the comments Thursday. But in the meantime, he wants people to know that Jackson State isn't even paying him $1 million to be the coach this season. He signed a four-year deal for $1.2 million total in 2020.

"I don’t even make a million! Lolololol," Sanders wrote on Twitter.

