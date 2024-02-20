Travis and Jason Kelce release video addressing ‘deeply tragic’ Kansas City parade shooting

Jason and Travis Kelce are doing their part to help victims of the shooting in Kansas City that happened during the Chiefs Super Bowl victory parade Feb. 14.

On Feb. 19, the brothers addressed the shooting in a video message on Instagram ahead of their newest “New Heights” podcast episode.

“We just want to say our hearts go out to all the victims, their families, Chiefs Kingdom and really all of Kansas City that was really there on a day to try and celebrate the community. And it’s unfortunate and deeply tragic, the events that occurred,” Jason Kelce said.

“We also want to thank the local law enforcement that spring into action, the first responders on scene and anybody that’s been willing to help those affected by this tragedy," he continued.

Travis Kelce said they would provide a link to an emergency response fund to help victims of the shootings and their families, as well as first responders and mental health services, while his brother expressed his appreciation of the people in the city.

“One of the things that’s evident is how much Kansas City is coming together and rallying around the people that have been affected by this,” Jason Kelce said.

Shooting At Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl Victory Parade (Jamie Squire / Getty Images)

“Kansas City and Chiefs Kingdom, we love you guys. We’re with you guys,” Travis Kelce said.

Roughly one million people had turned out to celebrate the Chiefs winning their second consecutive Super Bowl at the parade when gunshots erupted. Lisa Lopez-Galvan, 43, died, while at least 22 other people were injured. Two unidentified juveniles have been charged in connection with the shooting.

The Chiefs team has rallied to the aid of the victims.

Image: (Charlie Riedel / AP)

Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany, visited two sisters, 8 and 10, in the hospital after they were each shot in the leg, while Travis Kelce’s charity donated $100,000 to help with their medical expenses.

The Chiefs have also created that emergency response fund Travis Kelce referenced, raising more than $680,000, including donating from the team’s owner and Mahomes’ foundation.

Travis Kelce’s girlfriend, pop star Taylor Swift, also donated $100,000 to Lopez-Galvan’s family.

“Sending my deepest sympathies and condolences in the wake of your devastating loss,” she wrote on an online fundraiser.

This article was originally published on TODAY.com