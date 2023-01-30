Travis Kelce’s brother, the Eagles center, had a hilarious reaction to Chiefs victory

There is no shortage of story lines for Super Bowl LVII next month, including one involving the Kelce family.

Travis Kelce is the star tight end for the Chiefs, and Jason Kelce is the five-time All-Pro center for the Philadelphia Eagles.

The brothers are tight, with Travis being spotted at and Eagles game earlier this season. The two grew up in Cleveland Heights, Ohio, and both attended the University of Cincinnati.

They also host the popular “”New Heights” podcast, in which they discuss both the Chiefs and Eagles. It will be interesting to see if the podcast is put on hold in the weeks leading up to Super Bowl LVII.

After watching the Chiefs beat the Bengals 23-20 in Sunday’s AFC Championship Game, Jason Kelce had a funny response to learning he’d be facing his brother.

“Officially done being a Chiefs fan this year,” Jason Kelce wrote on Twitter.

The good news for the brothers’ parents is they don’t have to choose which son to see in action; they’ll both be in Glendale, Arizona.

Donna Kelce told Fox8 in Cleveland last week that the brothers have long dreamed of playing each other in the Super Bowl.

“It’s your hopes and dreams coming true, but it’s also your worst fears,” she said. “You know someone is going to go home a loser.

“And neither one of them lose very well.”

Oh, this is gonna be a fun couple of weeks.