Travis Kelce in faux fur. Mahomes in Louis Vuitton. Check out Chiefs’ winter fashions
Travis Kelce, Patrick Mahomes and their Kansas City Chiefs teammates arrived and left GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium as winners on Saturday.
They beat the Miami Dolphins, 26-7, in the Wild Card game. But their arrival outfits scored tons of points long before kickoff.
GQ Sports hailed both teams for a “a very fashionable start to the NFL Playoffs.”
Quarterback Patrick Mahomes wore a Louis Vuitton T-shirt under a black puffer jacket, a necklace of what appeared to be black faceted crystals around his neck. A silver cross dangled from the beads.
Tight end Travis Kelce rocked a strong L.A. vibe in a checkered faux fur bomber jacket by luxury house Amiri, He wore it over a black shirt and black leather pants, with black sunglasses. (The jacket is currently sold out at Neiman Marcus and other websites that carried it.)
He was a walking GQ moment.
The X (formerly Twitter) account of the Chiefs shared player arrivals that showed that not everyone was on the “we must bundle up for the freezing weather” page.
“You’re either @tommy_townsend or @chenal_leo today. No in between,” the team tweeted with a photo of the two.
Linebacker Leo Chenal bundled up head to toe in Carhartt insulated coveralls with a Carhartt jacket, his face fully covered.
But punter Tommy Townsend was dressed for late summer/early fall in shorts and a hoodie. Note: The temperature at kickoff was minus 4 with a minus 27 wind chill, the coldest game ever played at Arrowhead.
The temps brought out a parade of fashionable puffer coats and jackets and winter gear.
A blue velvet floral puffer jacket by Swiss luxury brand Vetements. A green monogrammed Louis Vuitton puffer jacket. A Supreme X New Era Balaclava (ski mask).
Here are more photos of how the players bundled up in style.
