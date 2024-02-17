Travis Kelce’s foundation makes big donation to girls who were shot at Chiefs rally

It’s little wonder that America — and much of the world — is enamored with the Travis Kelce-Taylor Swift love affair.

Friday began with news that Swift had donated $100,000 to the GoFundMe, established for the family of Lisa Lopez-Galvan, a Shawnee mother of two, who was killed Wednesday at the Chiefs rally.

Another GoFundMe was set up for the children of Erika Reyes, a cousin of Lopez-Galvan. Reyes’ two daughters were each shot in the leg during the violence that broke out after the rally.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany, visited the girls at Children’s Mercy after the shooting.

On Friday night, Kelce’s charity, the Eighty-Seven & Running Foundation, made a pair of $50,000 donations to the GoFundMe for the Reyes girls.

That GoFundMe had a goal of $75,000, but it’s been increased to $100,000. By early evening on Friday, more than $175,000 had been raised.

The Eighty-Seven & Running Foundation has worked closely with the Operation Breakthrough non-profit. Now it’s helping kids injured at Wednesday’s horrific shooting.

Kelce’s foundation says it “helps underserved youth strive to become productive citizens by mentoring and motivating them to explore and develop their abilities while learning critical life skills. Founded in 2015, we have remained dedicated to providing resources and enrichment opportunities for youth and their communities through fundraising, athletic programs, mentoring, and outreach initiatives.”