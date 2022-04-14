Travis Kelce’s girlfriend, Kayla Nicole, crushes Cam Newton for comments on women

Free agent quarterback Cam Newton made headlines for the wrong reason this week following his appearance on Barstool Sports’ “Million Dollaz Worth of Game” podcast.

Newton, the former Panthers and Patriots quarterback, was roundly criticized for his comments on women.

“Now a woman, for me, is handling your own but knowing how to cater to a man’s needs. Right?’‘ Newton said on the podcast.

Newton went on to say he takes issues with some women who say they’re the boss.

“No, baby. But you can’t cook,” Newton said. “You don’t know when to be quiet. You don’t know how to allow a man to lead.”

Kayla Nicole, the girlfriend of Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, was among the many women who responded on Twitter to Newton’s comments.

Nicole wrote: “The obsession with women being able to cook is truly comical. Cause it’s like if your palate is so superior date a Michelin star chef then bozo. Pretty sure the average woman is capable of making edible food. How do you think she’s survived thus far?”

The next day, Nicole made it clear that she doesn’t have a “beef” with Newton, just what he said.

“I don’t have ‘beef’ with anyone,” she wrote. “I have beef with the ideation that reduces a woman’s worth to what’s being put on a dinner plate. This narrative was publicly shared on a podcast, it’s important for it 2 be publicly denounced. Now if y’all will excuse me, gonna go order postmates”

That Postmates comment is a hilarious way to end the discussion.