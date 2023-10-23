Travis Kelce had a sweet reaction when a Chiefs fan called him ‘Taylor’s boyfriend’

Perhaps the day will come when superstar singer Taylor Swift’s appearance at a Chiefs game will be commonplace.

But that wasn’t the case Sunday during the Chiefs’ 31-17 win over the Los Angeles Chargers at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Fans took note of Swift’s new handshake with Brittany Mahomes, the special bracelet Swift wore in honor of her boyfriend, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce , and Swift’s high-fives with Jackson Mahomes.

CBS Sports broadcaster Jim Nantz made several references to Taylor and Kelce during the game, although some were cheeky and actually talked about Chiefs tackle Jawaan Taylor.

The production crew at CBS Sports also had fun with the Kelce-Swift mania when it showed a graphic of how well he’s played at games she’s attended. Rather than note how he’s done at games with Swift in the stands, the CBS graphic said, “Left to his own devices.”

That’s a clear reference to Swift’s song, “Anti-Hero.”

“Left to his own devices” is hilarious. pic.twitter.com/lOCAWS6p3T — Joshua Brisco (@jbbrisco) October 22, 2023

The couple left Arrowhead Stadium together, riding off on a golf cart, which perhaps took them to Kelce’s sweet Chevy Chevelle.

| New Video of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce leaving after the game in golf cart | #TravisKelce #TaylorSwift pic.twitter.com/WRUlYapjfe — Jeannie (@jeanniebrichett) October 23, 2023

When Kelce had left the Chiefs locker room after the game, he was waiting for an elevator when fans began to cheer him.

One yelled out, “Let’s go Taylor’s boyfriend!” That seemed to tickle Kelce, who raised a fist in celebration. This was a fun moment.