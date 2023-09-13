Travis Kelce joins Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes in forthcoming State Farm commercial

State Farm debuted two new commercials during the Chiefs’ game Thursday against the Detroit Lions.

Both star Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, and coach Andy Reid is in one of those spots. Reid steals the show as he swipes food from Mahomes and Jake from State Farm.

When the Chiefs take on the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, State Farm will roll out a new commercial. This one is with Mahomes, Jake from State Farm and Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

State Farm has been trumpeting its bundling option and in the forthcoming commercial, Jake tries to convince Kelce to change his name to MaAuto, so it will go with Mahomes.

Get it?

Here is the commercial, which affords Kelce another opportunity to show off his acting skills, because he’s not so sure about changing his name in the commercial.