Travis Kelce quoted Chris Farley movie to fire up Chiefs teammates before Super Bowl

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce made an honest confession when he began dating superstar singer Taylor Swift.

In an interview with the Wall Street Journal in November, Kelce said he told Swift that he loves silly movies, and she was “going to have to reckon with this part of his personality.”

“I told Taylor that I have that world, I’ve got to introduce it to her,” Kelce said in the story. “I let her know: This is my jam right here.”

Among Kelce’s favorites are Chris Farley films, and his knowledge of those movies starring the late comedian apparently runs deep.

Before Super Bowl LVIII, Kelce quoted a Farley movie when trying to get his teammates fired up. NFL Films caught this mic’d-up moment with members of the Chiefs offense.

That quote, “No one messes with my brother,” is from the 1997 film, “Beverly Hills Ninja.” Farley received a MTV Movie Nomination for his role in the picture.