Travis Kelce reportedly moved some Chiefs to tears when addressing teammates Saturday

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce was asked all week about Taylor Swift, her tour and Valentine’s Day, but he remained steadfast that his focus was only on Super Bowl LVIII.

I never want to make the people on this team and in the Kansas City Chiefs’ building feel that I wasn’t focused on the task at hand, and that’s winning football games,” Kelce said. “Knowing how much I love this game and I love coming into work and everything.

“Being able to juggle that and make sure everybody knows my focus is in the right area, especially when I’m in the building and there’s no distractions — that’s been the biggest thing.”

Kelce’s desire is to join a shortlist of players who have won consecutive Super Bowls, which would cement the Chiefs’ place as a dynasty.

That message may have been delivered to his teammates on Saturday night.

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer reported that Chiefs coach Andy Reid had quarterback Patrick Mahomes, defensive lineman Chris Jones and Kelce address the team on Saturday night.

“All were great,” Breer wrote on X (formerly Twitter). “Kelce particularly so— ‘Unbelievable’ and ‘powerful,’ according to people in the room, to the point where some teammates were moved to tears.”

Chiefs coach Andy Reid had Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and Chris Jones address the team last night at the hotel. All were great. Kelce particularly so— "Unbelievable" and "powerful", according to people in the room, to the point where some teammates were moved to tears. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) February 11, 2024

Mahomes has talked this week about the chance of winning a second consecutive title, and pool reports from Chiefs practice have noted he’s been particularly sharp. At one session, former Eagles/Falcons quarterback Michael Vick congratulated Mahomes after a particulary nice play.