Travis Kelce said he has invited Taylor Swift to come see a Chiefs game at Arrowhead

It’s hard to escape the rumors about the Travis Kelce-Taylor Swift relationship these days, even if you’re watching an NFL football game or tuned in to a postgame show.

So, no, talk about the Chiefs tight end and the superstar singer hasn’t been limited to the celebrity websites and TV shows.

Each day seems to bring more news about Swift and Kelce.

A story at The Messenger said of Swift: “She and Travis have hung out twice, and it’s nothing serious. She thinks he is very charming, and they have been texting this last wee. He is a little embarrassed at how much attention they are getting, but he has told her he would love to continue seeing her.”

When Kelce visited “The Pat McAfee Show” on Thursday, he was asked about the story going viral.

“I’ll tell you what, it’s hilarious how much traction this has actually got. I think right now it’s like that old game in school called telephone where everybody’s just whispering in each other’s ear, just hearing some random stuff,” Kelce said. “No one actually knows what’s going on.”

Kelce mentioned how his brother Jason has fueled the rumors, and said the rumored romance is “100% true.”

“The guy can’t say out of a headline,” Kelce said of Jason.

But then Kelce admitted he and Swift have chatted. It came after McAfee asked if Kelce hated all the rumors being shared.

“No, I mean it’s life, baby. I threw it out there. I threw the ball in her court,” Kelce said.

“And I told her I’ve seen you rock the stage at Arrowhead, you might have to come see me rock the stage at Arrowhead and see which one’s a little more lit. So we’ll see what happens in the near future.”

Swift played two sold-out shows at Arrowhead Stadium in July, and the Chiefs have six more home games there.

Here is Kelce’s appearance on McAfee’s show.

We GOTTA ask about you and Taylor Swift..



"I told her that I've seen her rock a stage in Arrowhead and she might have to come see me rock the stage at Arrowhead..



We'll see what happens in the near future"



