Travis Kelce says he is ‘heartbroken’ over shooting at Chiefs’ Super Bowl rally

It was only minutes after tight end Travis Kelce addressed the overjoyed crowd at Union Station on Wednesday that the mood changed dramatically.

Gunshots rang out just west of Union Station, leaving at least one person dead and nearly two dozen injured.

The Chiefs were inside Union Station and some of them helped calm frantic fans.

Players, who a short while later were transported to Arrowhead Stadium, sent prayers to the victims, and some called for stronger gun laws.

Kelce, who had made fans laugh with his unique rendition of a Garth Brooks classic at the celebratory rally, shared a message of support for a city that is healing.

“I am heartbroken over the tragedy that took place today,” Kelce wrote on X. “My heart is with all who came out to celebrate with us and have been affected. KC, you mean the world to me.”

The Chiefs and each of the other AFC West teams all put out statements about the shooting, showing support for the victims.