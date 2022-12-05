Travis Kelce spotted at this local restaurant before game against Bengals

Travis Kelce may have revealed he's not the biggest fan of Skyline Chili last week, but the NFL star did stop by an iconic local restaurant while visiting the Queen City.

The former University of Cincinnati Bearcats and current Kansas City Chiefs tight end dined at Jeff Ruby's Steakhouse on Saturday, according to a tweet from the local restaurateur.

Great seeing my old friend and ⁦@GoBearcatsFB⁩ great ⁦@tkelce⁩ tonight. Thanks for joining us ⁦@TheRealJeffRuby⁩ Steakhouse Cincinnati! Go bearcats! pic.twitter.com/jeRHK8l42O — Jeff Ruby (@TheRealJeffRuby) December 4, 2022

"Great seeing my old friend," Ruby posted, along with a photo of himself and the seven-time Pro Bowl selection.

Kelce visited the restaurant ahead of Sunday's matchup between the Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals. The Bengals won 27-24 in a rematch of last season's AFC Championship Game. Kelce had four catches for 56 yards in the contest, and a costly fourth-quarter fumble that resulted in a Joe Burrow touchdown pass to Chris Evans.

