Are Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift really together? ’100% true,’ his brother claims

Jason Kelce said Wednesday that he thinks rumors about his brother, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, and Taylor Swift are “all 100% true.”

Jason, the center for the Philadelphia Eagles, made the comments during a conversation on sports radio 94 WIP in Philly.

But maybe he fell short of a full-throated confirmation of a Travis-Taylor relationship.

Judge for yourself.

“How they doing … how those two doing?” one of the hosts asked him. “Jason, you know everything you say gets quoted on these days, you know that, right?”

“I know, I get it. And that’s the way the world works. Tony kinda blindsided me with that question on Thursday night,” Jason said, referencing how former Chiefs tight end Tony Gonzalez brought up the subject on Amazon Prime’s postgame show.

“I don’t know. it’s hard to answer because I don’t really know a lot about what’s happening in Travis’ love life and I try to like keep a ... his business kind of his business and stay out of that world. But having said that, man, I think it’s doing great and I think it’s all 100% true and I hope that …” (The end of his comment was garbled.)

One of the hosts immediately let out a loud “Whoa”

“Good for them, Jason, good for them. That’s excellent,” a host told him.

The station later posted online that Jason confirmed that the two are dating.

Jason Kelce confirms Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are dating pic.twitter.com/SvNjXJ9cuL — SPORTSRADIO 94WIP (@SportsRadioWIP) September 20, 2023

Speculation has run amok since The Messenger news site last week reported that Travis Kelce and Swift “have been quietly hanging out. She saw him when she was in NYC a few weeks ago.”

Kelce, who missed the Chiefs’ season opener because of a knee injury, had wanted to give a friendship bracelet with his phone number to the pop star when she performed at Arrowhead in early July. But the two never made contact.

Since then, fans of both have been searching for clues to a possible budding romance. In August, he was photographed outside the exclusive New York City club Swift is known to dine at with close friends. But the two have not been seen together in public.