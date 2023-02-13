Travis Kelce tearfully recalls what he said to brother Jason Kelce after Super Bowl win

This definitely wasn’t a case of one brother being a sore winner.

The Kansas City Chiefs erased a 10-point halftime deficit to defeat the Philadelphia Eagles, 38-35, and win the Super Bowl on Feb. 12, giving Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce bragging rights over his brother, Eagles offensive lineman Jason Kelce. It’s the second Super Bowl title for the Chiefs and Travis Kelce in four years.

“There’s nothing you can really say to a loved one in a situation like that,” an emotional Travis Kelce told reporters after the game.

“You joke around all the time and say that you want to beat your brother in the biggest stage ever, but it’s a weird feeling. It’s a weird feeling and that team had great leadership, great coaches. Obviously, it came down to the end and we got all the respect in the world for those Eagles, man, but there’s nothing I could really to say to him other than I love him and he played a hell of a year, a hell of a season.”

Jason Kelce, 35, who exchanged a few words on the field with his brother after the game, was gracious in defeat.

“I’m just happy for him,” he told reporters. “Congratulations. It’s hard to get here. I hadn’t quite let the emotion get to me yet. I’m sure we’ll have a more emotional interaction. I’m still frustrated at that point, but really, really happy for Trav. Played his a-- off.”

Super Bowl LVII - Kansas City Chiefs v Philadelphia Eagles (Cooper Neill / Getty Images)

Travis Kelce, 33, finished with six catches for 81 yards. He also scored the first Chiefs touchdown of the game, an 18-yard reception that helped his team tie the game 7-7 in the first quarter.

The Kelce brothers emerged as one of the main storylines of the Super Bowl, becoming the first brothers to play against each other in the NFL’s marquee game. Their mother, Donna Kelce, quickly became a fan favorite in the two weeks leading up to the game and had people cheering with her special outfit supporting both of her kids that featured Chiefs and Eagles colors, along with her kids' respective uniform numbers.

She also appeared on the field after the game offering congratulations to Travis Kelce and consolation to Jason Kelce.

Story continues

Travis Kelce (Matt Slocum / AP)

Donna Kelce enjoyed the hype leading up to the game.

“I’m a true fan of football. This is going to be so awesome,” she said Feb. 1 on TODAY while wearing a combination Eagles-Chiefs jersey.

“They’ve already got the first win under their belts, so this is going to be just pure joy. We’re going to really enjoy this, have a great time. Obviously, there’s going to be somebody that’s going to go home heartbroken. They won’t have the bragging rights at the Thanksgiving table, but this is going to be an awesome event and I’m really looking forward to it.”

She also had a plan for what to say to the son who lost the game.

“There isn’t anything I could possibly say,” she said. “Just give him a hug and tell him that I love him, that’s it. That’s all you can do.”

This article was originally published on TODAY.com