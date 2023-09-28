Travis King arrives back on US soil from N Korea

Travis King crossed into North Korea from South Korea in July and had not be seen since

US soldier Travis King has arrived back in the US after being expelled from North Korea following his two-month detention.

He was shown on video disembarking from a plane in San Antonio, Texas, at about 01:30 eastern time (05:30 GMT).

The 23-year-old reconnaissance specialist illegally crossed into North Korea from South Korea in July.

Before arriving home, Pvt King was transferred into US custody in China and then flown to a US military base.

Pvt King was detained by Pyongyang until being returned to American custody.

US media captured the moments he arrived in US soil, as images appear to show Pvt King being escorted by officials who met him on the ground at the base.

While detained by Pyongyang, North Korean media said the US soldier had fled into its territory because of "inhuman treatment" and racism within the US military.

On Wednesday, a senior administration official said that after months of "intense diplomacy" Pvt King returned to US hands and his family was contacted.

"We can confirm Pvt King is very happy to be on his way home, and he is very much looking forward to reuniting with his family," the official added.