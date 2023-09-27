Travis King, US soldier who crossed into North Korea, coming to San Antonio: report

After 71 days in North Korean custody, U.S. soldier Travis King is heading home. The authoritarian state announced King's expulsion Wednesday, saying King confessed that he "illegally intruded" into the country.

In a White House statement, national security adviser Jake Sullivan said U.S. officials "secured the return" of King from North Korea and confirmed that Sweden and China helped with his release.

Citing two officials, CNN reported that King, 23, would be taken to Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio upon his return. Fox News Pentagon producer Liz Friden reported on X that King was bound for the same location Thursday, citing a U.S. defense official familiar with the plans.

Here's what we know about King's situation.

Travis King crossed into North Korea after 2-month prison sentence in South Korea

King served more than two months in prison in South Korea after he failed to pay a fine for damaging public property. According to legal documents, King caused damaged to a police car.

He was fined $4,000 for the damage but, after failing to pay, spent 48 days in a prison in Cheonan, a city about 50 miles south of Seoul.

What did Travis King do after prison?

King, who joined the military in 2021, was released on July 10 and due to return to Fort Bliss in West Texas, where he could have faced military discipline for his actions, including possible discharge from the service.

King went through customs at the airport, but did not board his plane. Instead, on July 18, he joined a tour inside the Demilitarized Zone that borders both North and South Korea.

He ran across the border into North Korea, where officials detained him. A month after his capture, North Korean state media claimed he did so due to concerns over racial inequalities in the United States.

