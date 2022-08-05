Travis Lampley claims early lead in Rutherford County Juvenile Court judge race

Rutherford County Republican Juvenile Court nominee Travis Lampley has the early lead with 8,566 votes.

Independent Andrae Crismon has 5,800 of the early votes, according to the Rutherford County Election Commission.

Travis Lampley

The Daily News Journal will update this story as more results are available. The final results on Election night will be official after the Rutherford County Election Commission meets at 5 p.m. Aug. 15 to certify the elections.

The winner will replace retiring Judge Donna Scott Davenport, who has served since winning the seat in 2000. She announced in January she'd finish her eight-year term by the end of August rather than seek re-election.

Her retirement decision followed the county losing an amended $5.1 million lawsuit settlement for illegally incarcerating children on minor charges. About 1,450 were eligible for a claim in the class-action case based on the statute of limitations. Thousands of others, however, may have been impacted dating back to 1993 when the county established Juvenile Detention services.

"Tennessee law strictly prohibits the pretrial incarceration of children" unless they are "being charged with a violent felony, a weapons offense, or a probation violation," according to the class-action lawsuit.

Warning signs: Rutherford County officials rejected 2004 study showing they jailed too many children

Andrae Crismon

The juvenile court judge earns an annual salary of $184,307. The new judge will preside over court starting in September while a new Juvenile Detention Board will oversee incarceration operations.

Detention staff led by Director Lynn Duke have been reporting to Judge Davenport, but the Rutherford County Commission decided to establish the board to oversee the detention services for children.

