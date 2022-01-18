Travis McMichael files routine retrial motion

Jan. 18—The man who killed Ahmaud Arbery has asked for a retrial after being convicted of murder and sentenced earlier this month to life in prison without parole.

Travis McMichael's request for a retrial is a routine legal procedure, one that must be filed within 30 days of sentencing, according to Georgia state statutes. The filing by defense attorneys Robert Rubin and Jason Sheffield is a scant document.

The full filing for retrial reads as follows: "1. The defendant should be acquitted and discharged due to the state's failure to prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt. 2. Although the state proved the defendant's guilt beyond a reasonable doubt, the evidence was sufficiently close to warrant the trial judge to exercise his discretion to grant the defendant a retrial. 3. The verdict is contrary to law and the principles of justice and equity. 4. The Court committed an error of law warranting a new trial."

The filing, submitted to Glynn County Superior Court on Jan. 10, does not elaborate on any of its arguments.

Travis McMichael, 36, his father Gregory McMichael, 66, and 52-year-old William "Roddie" Bryan all received life sentences Jan. 7 in Glynn County Superior Court from Eastern Judicial Circuit Judge Timothy Walmsley. A jury of 11 Whites and one Black man convicted the three White men of murder, aggravated assault and false imprisonment on Nov. 24, concluding a nationally publicized six-week trial. The jury deliberated for a little more than 10 hours before convicting the men in the murder of Arbery, who was a 25-year-old Black man.

The McMichaels armed themselves, jumped into a pickup truck and chased Arbery after seeing him run past their Satilla Drive residence on the afternoon of Feb. 23, 2020. Bryan jumped in his pickup truck and joined the chase after seeing Arbery run past his home on Burford Road with the McMichaels in pursuit. Bryan videoed the fatal conclusion when Travis McMichael blasted the unarmed Arbery twice with buckshot from a 12-gauge shotgun on a public street. Bryan's video sparked national outrage and cries of racial injustice when it leaked online in May of 2020.

Walmsley sentenced the father and son McMichael men to life in prison without possibility of parole. Walmsley sentenced Bryan to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 30 years.

The three men next face federal hate crimes charges of interference of rights and attempted kidnapping in a trial that begins with jury selection Feb. 7 at the U.S. District courthouse, 801 Gloucester St. in Brunswick. The McMichaels additionally are charged with one federal count each of using, carrying and brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence. Travis McMichael also is charged with discharging a firearm during a violent crime.