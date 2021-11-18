Travis McMichael takes stand as defense presents case

Nov. 18—Armed with a 12-gauge shotgun, Travis McMichael testified Wednesday that he was sure Ahmaud Arbery would keep running as the 25-year-old Black man sprinted past the passenger side of his stopped Ford F-150 pickup truck on the afternoon of Feb. 23, 2020.

McMichael, 35, said he moved from the driver's side door to the front of the truck so as not to lose sight of Arbery. McMichael said he hoped Arbery would keep going as he ran down Holmes Road in the Satilla Shores neighborhood, but that is not what happened.

"By the time I got to the front, at that point he was right there," testified McMichael, one of three White men charged with murder in the killing of Arbery. "He's on me immediately. He grabs that shotgun and I believe I was struck (by Arbery)."

"What did you do?" defense attorney Jason Sheffield asked.

"I shot him," McMichael replied.

Taking the stand, McMichael was the first witness called as the defense began presenting its case in the highly-publicized trial.

The prosecution rested eight days of testimony Tuesday in the trial of McMichael, 35, his father Greg McMichael, 65, and 52-year-old William "Roddie" Bryan, all of whom face murder and other charges.

The prosecution asserts Arbery was chased, trapped and murdered while out for a jog on a public street.

Wednesday marked the first public comments by any of the three defendants, who have been jailed without bond in the Glynn County Detention Center since their arrests in May 2020.

Defense attorneys maintain Travis McMichael acted in self-defense when he shot the unarmed Arbery with a 12-gauge shotgun on Holmes Road near Satilla Drive as the two men fought for possession of McMichael's weapon. The defense contends that the McMichaels drew on their respective law enforcement backgrounds in an attempt to effect a lawful citizen's arrest of Arbery.

Greg McMichael was a Glynn County police officer for seven years, then spent a 20-year career as an investigator with the Brunswick DA's office before retiring in May of 2019. However, he was not a certified law enforcement officer in his last years with the DA.

Travis McMichael said he received federal law enforcement training during his stint in the U.S. Coast Guard from 2007 to 2016. In a basic boarding officer's course, Travis McMichael testified he received training on use of force protocols and probable cause factors that identify crimes.

Travis McMichael described Satilla Shores as a neighborhood with increasing crime problems when he moved in with his parents at 230 Satilla Drive in 2018. On Jan. 1, 2020, he reported a handgun stolen from his unlocked pickup truck there.

He and his father discussed crime problems with other neighbors, he said.

On cross examination, prosecuting attorney Linda Dunikoski of the Cobb County DA noted there were only four auto break-ins reported in all of 2019 in Satilla Shore, and a lone, unfounded burglary report.

Of particular interest in the case was the goings-on at the incomplete house at 220 Satilla Drive, owned by Larry English of Douglas. Surveillance video at the home showed Arbery entering through the structure's open garage bays and doorless front on five occasions between Oct. 25 and Feb. 23, according to testimony. On all occasions, English told police, Arbery left without stealing anything or causing harm.

English told neighbors that expensive electronics had been stolen from a boat in the structure's garage. He suspected contract workers but later determined the items were stolen in Douglas.

English did not know the McMichaels very well, but neighbors and county police officers had shared with the McMichaels the surveillance video showing Arbery inside the structure, according to testimony.

Travis McMichael testified he confronted Arbery outside of 220 Satilla Drive at around 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 11, 2020. McMichael said he was driving home when he saw Arbery run across the street and into the "shadows" outside the structure. He testified Arbery reached for his pants waistline as if for a gun when McMichael shined his headlights on him. McMichael said Arbery ran into the structure. He said he went home, grabbed a handgun and returned before calling 911. A responding police officer told Greg McMichael that night Arbery had committed no apparent property crimes inside the structure, according to testimony.

The deadly confrontation of Feb. 23, 2020, was put into motion when Greg McMichael saw Arbery run past their home at 230 Satilla Drive shortly after 1 p.m. Greg McMichael told police that he suspected Arbery of wrongdoing based on how fast he was running.

Greg McMichael ran inside his residence and alerted Travis McMichael, who was inside with his 5-year-old son and his mom, Leigh McMichael. His father, whose recent health problems included a stroke, hip replacement and heart attacks, was "frantic," Travis McMichael reported.

"He was moving pretty quick, coming," Travis McMichael said. "He said, 'Travis, the guy who has been breaking in down the road just ran by the house. Something's happening.'

"I think he told me to grab my gun. The first firearm I had was the shotgun."

Greg McMichael grabbed a .357 Magnum handgun and Travis McMichael grabbed the 12-gauge shotgun. They jumped in Travis McMichael's Ford F-150 and headed up Satilla Drive in search of Arbery.

Travis McMicheal said he saw neighbor Matt Albenze down the road, near 220 Satilla Drive . "He pointed down the road," Travis McMichael said, indicating a signal regarding Arbery's direction of travel.

Albenze had just called the Glynn County police nonemergency number to report seeing Arbery enter the home at 220 Satilla Drive. Albenze testified last week that he did not call 911 because he did not think it was an emergency. He also testified he did not see the McMichaels, adding that the arm motion was not intended as a signal to anyone.

The McMichaels turned left from Satilla Drive onto Burford Road, where Arbery had run.

"As soon as we get on Burford, I saw Mr. Arbery running down the road," Travis McMichael testified. "He's athletic. He's running, he's got long strides."

McMicheal said he drove alongside Arbery on Burford. He said he calmly tried to get Arbery to stop.

"I say, 'Hey, what are you doing? What's going on?' I'm parallel with him. I'm trying to deescalate. But I'm trying to find out what's going on. I say, 'Stop for minute, stop for minute, please stop.'"

He testified that Arbery glared at him with clenched teeth and kept running.

"It's not what I expected at all," Travis McMichael said.

At this point, Arbery turned back in the other direction on Burford Road, McMichael said.

Bryan saw the commotion from his front yard at 307 Burford Road, according to testimony, and decided to join the pursuit.

Travis McMichael testified he did not know Bryan prior to that. The McMichaels and Bryan did not work together to pursue Arbery, McMichael said.

Travis McMichael said he does not remember seeing Bryan in his yard.

Travis McMichael said he caught up to Arbery again, telling him that the police had been called.

"As soon as I said, 'police,' he ran down Burford," McMichael said.

McMichael said "the totality of the circumstances" made him think Arbery had reason to avoid the police that day. McMichael used the expression "totality of circumstances" often during his testimony.

Later, Travis McMichael testified he saw Arbery running alongside Bryan's truck on Holmes Road, coming in the opposite direction. He said Arbery ran into the ditch on the passenger side of his truck as Bryan went by on the other side.

"My thought was, 'Why is he attacking a truck?'" McMichael testified.

At some point, Travis McMichael decided to stop on Holmes Road near Satilla Drive. He said it would be a good place to wait for responding police, thinking incorrectly that his father had called 911 before they went after Arbery. He said Arbery came running into view on Holmes Road from around a "dogleg" in the street.

Travis McMichael said he was standing outside of the truck near the driver's side door as Arbery ran toward him. "I go to grab for my shotgun," he said.

He said Arbery got to within 10 feet of him before turning and running back down Holmes Road.

Realizing at this point that his father had not called 911, Travis McMichael testified that he grabbed his phone and dialed the emergency line. "I put the phone to my ear and see Mr. Arbery's coming back," he testified.

He said Arbery was being followed this time by Bryan, who also was recording the now infamous video of the deadly conclusion. Travis McMichael handed the phone to his father. He shouldered the shotgun and pointed it at Arbery as he got closer, he testified.

"He was closing in," Travis McMichael testified. "I yelled at him to stop. He is focused on me."

Showing the weapon and giving harsh commands were tactics Travis McMichael said he learned in training that help law enforcement officers gain compliance.

Arbery ran around the passenger side of the truck, away from where McMichael stood with his shotgun. Greg McMichael was standing in the truck bed, brandishing the handgun.

Travis McMichael said he moved from the driver's side door to the front of the truck to keep Arbery in view as Arbery ran around the passenger side of the truck. He testified that he hoped Arbery would keep running away from them.

"I was going to let him keep going," Travis McMichael said.

McMichael testified he held the shotgun at "port arms," a military stance intended to maintain control of a weapon against an outside force. "At that point he was right there," McMichael said.

Travis McMichael fired three times as the two men struggled for possession of the shotgun, striking Arbery with a fatal blast of buckshot the first time, missing with the second shot and hitting him in the left armpit above the shoulder with the last shot, according to testimony.

"That final shot, he disengaged," Travis McMichael said of Arbery.

Prosecutor Dunikoski asked Travis McMichael whether they suspected Arbery of having committed any crime that day. "So when your father ran into his bedroom to get his .357 ... he didn't say he'd seen the man breaking into a house?"

To both questions, Travis McMichael answered, no.

She asked if his law enforcement training also taught him he cannot force people to talk to him.

Yes, he said.

She asked if his training urged officers not to draw a firearm "unless you plan to use it?"

"Yes, and under certain circumstances, it could be used as a deterrent," he answered.

Dunkoski's cross examination of McMichael will resume at 9 a.m. today.