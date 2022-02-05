Travis McMichael withdraws guilty plea, U.S. District Court judge rules prosecution can't use it against him in trial

Feb. 4—Travis McMichael withdrew his guilty plea Friday morning and a federal judge ruled it could not be used against him in the upcoming hate crimes trial that follows his conviction in the murder of Ahmaud Arbery.

U.S. District Court Judge Lisa Godbey Wood ruled McMichael's earlier guilty plea, in which he admitted to racist motives when he followed and shot Arbery in the Satilla Shores neighborhood in February 2020, cannot be used against him when the federal hate crimes trial against he and his father, Gregory McMichael, 66, and 52-year-old William "Roddy" Bryan, begins Monday in U.S. District Court in Brunswick.

Gregory McMichael withdrew his notice of intent to plead guilty in a court filing late Thursday.

No such filings were made by co-defendant Bryan.

The McMichaels armed themselves, jumped in a pickup truck and pursued Arbery after seeing him run past their home at 220 Satilla Drive on Feb. 23, 2020.

Bryan joined the chase after seeing Arbery run past his home on Burford Road with the McMichaels in pursuit. Travis McMichael fatally shot the unarmed Arbery twice at close range with a 12-gauge shotgun.

A jury of 11 White people and one Black man found the three White men guilty of murder following a six-week trial at the Glynn County Courthouse. The father-and-son McMichaels were sentenced Jan. 7 to life in prison without chance of parole; Bryan was sentenced to life in prison with a possibility of parole after 20 years.

The federal trial begins Monday at the federal courthouse at 801 Gloucester St., with jury selection. The trial could last up to three weeks.

This is a developing story.