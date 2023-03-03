Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) Is Paying Out A Larger Dividend Than Last Year

Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK) will increase its dividend on the 18th of May to £0.265, which is 1.9% higher than last year's payment from the same period of £0.26. This makes the dividend yield 3.9%, which is above the industry average.

Travis Perkins' Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

Impressive dividend yields are good, but this doesn't matter much if the payments can't be sustained. The last dividend was quite easily covered by Travis Perkins' earnings. This indicates that a lot of the earnings are being reinvested into the business, with the aim of fueling growth.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 10.4% over the next year. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 34% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Dividend Volatility

While the company has been paying a dividend for a long time, it has cut the dividend at least once in the last 10 years. The annual payment during the last 10 years was £0.224 in 2013, and the most recent fiscal year payment was £0.39. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 5.7% over that duration. We have seen cuts in the past, so while the growth looks promising we would be a little bit cautious about its track record.

Travis Perkins May Find It Hard To Grow The Dividend

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to evaluate if earnings per share is growing, which could point to a growing dividend in the future. Travis Perkins has seen earnings per share falling at 2.6% per year over the last five years. A modest decline in earnings isn't great, and it makes it quite unlikely that the dividend will grow in the future unless that trend can be reversed. However, the next year is actually looking up, with earnings set to rise. We would just wait until it becomes a pattern before getting too excited.

Our Thoughts On Travis Perkins' Dividend

Overall, we always like to see the dividend being raised, but we don't think Travis Perkins will make a great income stock. The company is generating plenty of cash, which could maintain the dividend for a while, but the track record hasn't been great. Overall, we don't think this company has the makings of a good income stock.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. For instance, we've picked out 1 warning sign for Travis Perkins that investors should take into consideration. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

