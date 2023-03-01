Travis Scott being sought by NYPD over alleged assault, property damage

A sound engineer at Manhattan’s Club Nebula accused Scott of punching him during a Don Toliver after-show party.

The New York Police Department is looking for Travis Scott over an early Wednesday incident at a Midtown nightclub. A man accused Scott of assaulting him and causing damage at the club.

The nine-time Grammy Award-nominated rapper allegedly punched a sound engineer at club Nebula following a verbal altercation, according to NBC News. Scott is also accused of damaging up to $12,000 of equipment at the Nebula before leaving the club.

Scott was at the club for an after-party of a Don Toliver concert. Toliver performed 25 blocks away at Irving Plaza earlier that evening and brought out Scott as a surprise guest during his show.

Travis Scott performs during Michael Rubin’s 2023 Fanatics Super Bowl Party at the Arizona Biltmore on Feb. 11, 2023, in Phoenix. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Fanatics)

According to authorities, NYPD responded to a call at Nebula at 3:25 a.m. from a club sound engineer who said “he was involved in a verbal dispute with” Scott. During the dispute, NYPD said that the argument elevated “into a physical altercation. Travis Scott punched the victim with a closed fist on the left side of the face.”

Authorities are looking at Nebula’s surveillance footage for police investigation.

Scott’s spokesperson stated that the allegations result from a “misunderstanding” and that the reports against him are exaggerated. The spokesperson’s statement was on behalf of Scott, his lawyer, club management, and a talent booker who arranged the post-show party.

“While this is a misunderstanding being blown out of proportion by clickbait and misinformation, we are actively working with the venue and law enforcement to resolve and set the record straight,” according to a statement attributed to Mitchell Schuster, Scott’s lawyer. “We are confident our client will be cleared of any wrongdoing.”

TheGrio is FREE on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku, and Android TV. Also, please download theGrio mobile apps today!

The post Travis Scott being sought by NYPD over alleged assault, property damage appeared first on TheGrio.