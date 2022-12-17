Travis Scott’s Car Collection Is Interesting

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

Travis Scott, real name Jacques Berman Webster II, is a rapper, singer, songwriter, and music producer who’s tasted more than his fair share of success. Thanks to his unique musical style, the man has been able to pack stadiums and rack up tons of downloads of his catchy tracks. With all that wealth, Scott has stocked his garage with some impressive cars, showing that the man is definitely a gearhead at heart.

Ferrari 488

image credit: YouTube

There are quite a few exotic cars in Travis Scott’s garage, a fact which should surprise no one. Among them is the Ferrari488, which houses a twin-turbo V8 midship. This is a supercar many lust after but not too many own, so it’s a feather in the rapper’s hat.

Lamborghini Huracan LP610-4

image credit: YouTube

With a murdered-out or all-black exterior, this Lambo with a naturally-aspirated V10 look as sinister as it sounds. It’s not too hard to figure out what would attract Travis Scott to the Huracan LP610-4, which not only boasts an earth-shattering 602-horsepower and all-wheel drive, but also comes with an MSRP well above $200,000. Later, Scott put a purple camo wrap on it, a move not everyone loved.

Lamborghini Aventador SV

photo credit: Instagram

Tuned by West Coast Customs with a distinct matte brown wrap and white wheels, this supercar isn’t something you casually drive. It outguns Scott’s Huracan with 750-hp but still has all-wheel drive, making it a serious performance machine. The interior has been redone with brown Alcantara upholstery, too.

Ferrari LaFerrari

photo credit: Instagram

Perhaps the most famous of Travis Scott’s car collection is his Ferrari LaFerrari. These hybrid supercars are a big deal, even several years after their release thanks to the wild looks, the revolutionary drivetrain, and the fact they’re the spiritual descendants of the mighty F40.

Bugatti Chiron

image credit: YouTube

For his 28th birthday, the rapper bought himself a Bugatti Chiron, a French supercar with a crazy 8.0-liter W16 engine with 4 turbochargers and 1,500-hp on tap. Yes, it an excessive vehicle and Scott clearly wanted to go large for his big day.

Maybach G650 Landaulet

photo credit: Instagram

Even among the amazing, crazy cars in Travis Scott’s collection, this modified luxury SUV is a standout. It’s a Mercedes-Benz G650 customized every which way, including the body being extended in the rear for a convertible seating section, if you’re in the mood to sit out in the elements while also enjoying soft leather upholstery and high-end wool carpeting. With a mere 99 made, these Landaulets don’t exactly grow on trees, so that kind of exclusivity has only made them more valuable with time.

Lamborghini Urus

image credit: YouTube

Scott has actually kept this Lambo SUV off the radar for the most part, so little is known about it. Dressed in a light silver with no apparent modifications, it’s not exactly the kind of ride anyone would use to blend in unless they were traveling in Malibu. There is a brief video online of Travis Scott hanging out of the window of his Lamborghini Urus, apparently celebrating his birthday.

Toyota MR2

image credit: YouTube

When you think of flashy cars rap superstars own, the Toyota MR2 is probably way down the list. However, Travis Scott has one that he displayed in a pop-up store. The car was left outside in the area where the rapper grew up, and it had the bird poop all over it to prove it. We’re guessing it’s some sort of metaphor of growing up without protection. The important part is it’s Scott’s personal car and hasn’t been modified in some crazy way.

Range Rover Autobiography

photo credit: Instagram

A lot of stars have at least one comfy SUV to be driven around in, and that’s why Scott has this Land Rover. It’s been customized with a unique gold-brown paint and matching wheels. That alone makes laying low in this SUV impossible, so he obviously isn’t afraid of the attention.

