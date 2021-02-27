Travis Scott gives 50,000 hot meals to Houston residents through emergency food program after winter storm

Lauren Edmonds
2 min read
travis scott
Travis Scott attends the premiere of A24's "Uncut Gems" at The Dome at Arclight Hollywood on December 11, 2019 in Hollywood, California. Phillip Faraone/FilmMagic

  • Cactus Jack Foundation and the City of Houston launched an emergency food distribution program.

  • The program will distribute about 50,000 meals to residents who were affected by Texas' winter storm.

  • Eligible residents must live in one of 30 high-priority zip codes.

  • Visit Insider's homepage for more stories.

Travis Scott is lending a helping hand to some of his fellow Texans after a winter storm roiled the state.

Scott, born Jacques Bermon Webster II, and his Cactus Jack Foundation partnered with the City of Houston to launch an emergency food distribution program, according to a press release.

The program will provide 50,000 hot meals to Houston residents affected by the unprecedented storm, which inundated Texans with freezing temperatures and heavy snowfall, amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Travis Scott&#39;s Houston aid
Scott, a Houston native, has donated to his community since became a famous rapper. Courtesy of the City of Houston Mayor's Office

The service is available for those who qualify as "senior citizens, high-risk and/or homebound adults, people with disabilities, families with children under the age of 18, low-income workers, or unemployed." Deliveries kicked off on Friday.

The Cactus Jack Foundation partnered with Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner and the Houston Health Foundation. It will also coordinate with local restaurant owners, The Black Service Chamber, and The National Association of Christian Churches.

Travis Scott&#39;s Houston aid.JPG
The Cactus Jack Foundation helped provide hot meals to affected Houston residents. Courtesy of the City of Houston Mayor's Office

Support is offered to residents who live in 30 zip codes prioritized by the city's Houston Eats Restaurant Support (H.E.R.S.), which helps local restaurants and residents affected by Covid-19.

The 30 zip codes can be viewed on H.E.R.S. website.

5.JPG
Last year, the Cactus Jack Foundation held a turkey drive and holiday toy drive for Houston residents. Courtesy of the City of Houston Mayor's Office

The rapper, a 28-year-old Houston native, and the Cactus Jack Foundation have done several philanthropic endeavors in Houston. The foundation held its first turkey drive in November 2020 and a holiday toy drive in December.

Travis Scott&#39;s Houston aid
The emergency food distribution program was enacted after the winter freeze. Courtesy of the City of Houston Mayor's Office

Houston also celebrated its third annual "Astroworld Day" in honor of Scott on November 18.

This month, Beyoncé partnered with Adidas to offer financial assistance to those affected by the winter storm. Insider compiled a list of charities, food banks, and organizations across Texas working to help residents impacted by the storm.

Representatives for the City of Houston did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

    The first United Arab Emirates ambassador to Israel arrived there on ‮M‬onday pledging to build up new bilateral relations and officials said he would scout for an embassy location in the Tel Aviv area. Mohamed Al Khaja, former chief of staff to the UAE foreign minister, was due to present his credentials to Israeli President Reuven Rivlin at the start of a three-day visit. Meeting Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi in Jerusalem, Al Khaja, 40, said he was "very proud and honoured to be the first Emirati ambassador" to Israel, where, he said, he and his hosts were discussing "the model of how we operate".