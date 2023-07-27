Travis Scott insists Utopia gig at Egypt's pyramids will happen

Travis Scott has performed a handful of live shows since his Astroworld tour in 2021

Travis Scott has promised fans his live show in front of Egypt's pyramids will go ahead in the future.

The rapper's desert gig was cancelled at the last minute after promoters Live Nation had insisted it was going ahead this Friday.

Following reports Egyptian authorities had pulled the plug, organisers confirmed on Wednesday the show was off due to "complex production issues".

But Travis has insisted the gig isn't dead and he'll share a new date soon.

The gig - timed to coincide with the release of his new album Utopia - sold out quickly after it was announced.

About two weeks ago Live Nation Middle East was forced to deny local reports that the Egyptian Musicians Syndicate had blocked the gig in Giza, home of the pyramids.

The group - which has the power to grant permission for live performances - was said to be unhappy with various elements of the show.

And on Wednesday Live Nation tweeted to confirm the show had in fact been cancelled.

"We understand that this news is disappointing and not the outcome any of us desired," they said.

It said refunds would be available to any ticketholders.

Travis - who has two children with Kylie Jenner - has since tweeted to say: "Egypt at the pyramids will happen."

He blamed the cancellation on "demand and detail logistics" and said the plans would need a bit of "time to set lay on lands".

The rapper has been wrapped up in legal action since 10 people died in a crowd surge at his 2021 Astroworld gig in Houston, USA.

Last month a jury panel in Texas decided not to charge him with any criminal offences.

But he and Live Nation are still facing multiple lawsuits over the crush, in which hundreds of fans are believed to have been hurt.

