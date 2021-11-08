Travis Scott kept playing for more than 30 minutes after police declared Astroworld a mass casualty event

Travis Scott at the Astroworld festival on November 5, 2021, in Houston, Texas. Photo by Erika Goldring/WireImage

There was a long gap between Astroworld being declared a 'mass casualty event' and the show ending.

The declaration came around 9.38 p.m. on November 5. The concert continued until at least 10.10 p.m.

Eight people died and hundreds were injured.

Rapper Travis Scott kept playing for more than 30 minutes after police declared his Astroworld festival a mass casualty event.

Houston Fire Chief Samuel Peña said early on Saturday morning that a "mass casualty" event was declared at around 9:38 p.m. during Scott's performance at the Texas festival on Friday night.

The concert kept going at least half an hour According to The New York Times and The Houston Chronicle, Scott was performing until 10:15 p.m, a 37-minute gap.

Earlier reports, including from Reuters, said the show stopped at 10:10 p.m. - a 32-minute gap.

At least eight people died and hundreds were injured as the crowd surged during Scott's performance.

It is not clear how much Scott knew about what was happening while he was on stage.

Kylie Jenner, Scott's girlfriend and the mother of his first child, said that she and Scott were not aware of what was going on.

"I want to make it clear we weren't aware of any fatalities until the news came out after the show and in no world would have continued filming or performing," Jenner said on Instagram on Sunday.

Attendees told Insider's Joshua Zitser that organizers ignored desperate concertgoers who pleaded with them to stop the show.

Videos showed people in the crowd chanting for the show to be stopped:

November 6, 2021

Another showed a woman climbing onto the stage to tell a cameraman that people were dying:

Scott briefly stopped his performance at around 9:42 p.m. when he noticed someone unconscious in the crowd, The Washington Post said.

He said that someone needed to help the concertgoer, and called for security. He then kept going.

Scott said on Saturday he was "absolutely devastated" and would work with the police's investigation.

Videos from the concert showed attendees dancing on ambulances trying to get through the crowd during Scott's performance, and responders attempting to resuscitate unconscious people.

