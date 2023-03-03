Travis Scott plans to turn himself over to NYPD as early as next week after a DJ accused Scott of physically harming him and destroying $12k worth of equipment. Scott’s legal team has arranged for his NY return to speak with detectives following his California Rolling Loud performance this weekend.

The post Travis Scott To Meet With NYPD Following Alleged Nightclub Assault appeared first on Blavity.

In celebration of Don Toliver’s latest album, Travis Scott visited NY to support his friend’s album rollout at the Nebula nightclub. The festive night turned sour after Scott got into a scuffle with the DJ at the lounge, HotNewHipHop, reported.

Following the incident, Scott allegedly left New York on a private jet headed back to California early Wednesday morning.

The alleged victim, Mark, 52, said the rager allegedly climbed into the DJ booth with him and advised Travis Scott to lower the volume after hearing a distorted sound from the speakers.

Mark said he tried to speak with Scott, but the artist allegedly flipped him off.

“So I lowered the monitor a little bit so I could talk to him, and that’s when he ran around the speaker and attacked me,” Mark told Fox News. “I was trying to tell him to lower (the music) so it sounded good for the performance but he just stuck his middle finger in my face.”

While bedridden at Jersey City Medical Center, Mark explained that Scott’s security guard also physically and verbally intervened.

“His security guard said Are you fucking crazy? I’m going to kill you,'” he said. “Obviously, my neck is fucked up. My arm is tingling. I have pins and needles going down it.”

Mark was discharged from the hospital and cleared to return to work but claims he “can’t lift anything over five pounds” at the moment.

Scott’s legal team said in a statement that the encounter was a misunderstanding.

“Any statements about the incident involving Travis are clearly an attempt to sensationalize what is nothing more than a misunderstanding,” Attorney Jason Ser said.

Story continues

NYPD will likely file an assault charge against Scott.

Scott might be the subject of legal action from another Nebula clubgoer in addition to the alleged attack.

Footage obtained by TMZ, allegedly shows Scott serving as a guest DJ at Nebula when a fan approaches him carrying a phone in hand.

The owner said Scott snatched the phone out of his hand and threw it at him, striking him in the head and cracking his phone screen.

The man told TMZ he plans to file both a police report and a civil lawsuit against the rager.