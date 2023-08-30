Travis Scott’s nationwide ‘Utopia’ tour won’t stop in Houston after deadly Astroworld disaster

Travis Scott’s “Utopia” tour won’t include a stop in Houston, the rapper’s hometown where his Astroworld festival took a deadly turn in 2021.

The “goosebumps” rapper, 32, took to Instagram Tuesday night to announce the dates and stops for “Utopia Presents Circus Maximus,” tickets for which go on sale Thursday at 10 a.m. local time.

Initially, the 28-stop tour was meant to include a stop at H-Town’s Toyota Center on Oct. 19, which would have been his first in Houston show since Astroworld. City authorities wasted no time in condemning the move.

“Like most, we were in complete disbelief that anyone would approve of Travis Scott or the production company having another concert,” Houston Police Officers’ Union president Douglas Griffith began a statement sent to KPRC, citing the recently released 1,200-page report of the catastrophe.

“We believe that it is unreasonable to allow this concert to go forward and call upon elected officials to stand up and say, not in our city, not again!”

Kicking off Oct. 11 in Charlotte, North Carolina, the tour will now include just two stops in Texas — one in Dallas on Nov. 17 and another in Austin on Nov. 21 — before wrapping up in Toronto on Dec. 29.

The Astroworld tragedy occurred on Nov. 5, 2021, the first night of the festival, when a crowd crush killed 10 attendees, including a 9-year-old boy, and injured thousands.

A Texas grand jury decided in June that it would not indict Scott or five others in connection with the disaster. Houston Police said at the time that they’d only completed their “very complex” 19-month criminal investigation days prior.

“As long as there was a pending criminal investigation, it makes it extremely difficult to get insured,” lawyer Kent Schaffer previously told ABC News. “Now he’s going to be able to pick back up where he left off, which is great because, you know, in this country everybody’s presumed innocent.”