Travis Scott Won't Face Criminal Charges for Fatal Astroworld Crowd Crush

Photo: Kristy Sparow (Getty Images)

More than a year and a half after Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival culminated in 10 fatalities and thousands of injuries, a grand jury convened on Thursday did not indict the rapper and others involved.

“Today’s decision by the Harris County District Attorney confirms what we have known all along — that Travis Scott is not responsible for the AstroWorld tragedy,” his attorney, Kent Schaffer, said in a statement to Jezebel. “This is consistent with investigative reporting by numerous media outlets and federal and state government reports that have squarely placed the onus for event safety crises on organizers, operators and contractors — not performers.”

Read more

“Travis Scott has been inaccurately and wrongly singled out, despite...being unaware of the events as they were unfolding,” Schaffer said in his statement, which Scott has alluded to before.

“It’s like a sea to you,” he said in an interview months after the tragedy. “You got lights, you got sound, you got pyro, you got your in-ears [audio monitors]...you got your mic, you got your music, you got your band.”

Scott is facing several other lawsuits. Shanazia Williamson and Jarawd Owens, an Ohio couple who suffered a miscarriage as a result of the surge, are among those who’ve filed suit against Scott; Astroworld promoters Live Nation and ScoreMore; and other entities involved in putting on the concert: “While in attendance at the festival, Shanazia was trampled and crushed resulting in horrific injuries and ultimately the death of her and Jarawd’s unborn child,” their lawsuit says. “In addition, Shanazia sustained injuries to her shoulder, back, leg, chest, stomach and other parts of her body.”



More from Jezebel

Sign up for Jezebel's Newsletter. For the latest news, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.