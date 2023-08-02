Travis Scott's Former Rare Ferrari LaFerrari Hits the Market for $4 Million

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

Once owned by the rap sensation himself, is now up for sale, with an eye-watering price tag of $4 million.

Travis Scott, known for his love of luxury cars and extravagant taste, acquired the LaFerrari back in 2019. However, like any discerning car collector, he decided to part ways with it a few years later when he set his sights on a different model, the Aperta.

Check out the cars in Travis Scott's garage here.

The LaFerrari, one of only 499 ever produced, caught the attention of the renowned car expert, Obi Okeke, popularly known as Dr. Bugatti, who is famous for his work with boxing legend Floyd Mayweather's impressive car collection. Recognizing the immense value and significance of this particular LaFerrari, given its rarity and connection to the chart-topping artist, Okeke facilitated its sale to a prestigious Ferrari dealership located in Silicon Valley.

Now, the dealership has officially listed the stunning whip for sale, eagerly anticipating a potential $4 million payday. And it's no surprise, considering the LaFerrari's jaw-dropping features. Equipped with a powerful V12 engine, this automotive marvel can accelerate from 0 to 124 MPH in under 6.9 seconds, leaving any car enthusiast in awe of its sheer power and performance capabilities.

As fans and collectors eagerly vie for a chance to own a piece of automotive history with a touch of celebrity prestige, the sale of Travis Scott's former LaFerrari is expected to draw immense interest from the luxury car community.

Whether you're an avid fan of the "Sicko Mode" artist or simply appreciate the engineering marvel that is the LaFerrari, this rare opportunity to own a piece of music and automotive history is undoubtedly a dream come true. If you're ready to embrace the lavish lifestyle and experience the thrill of driving this exceptional machine, make sure to keep an eye on the bidding as this prized possession makes its way to a new and deserving home.

Sign up for the Motorious Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.