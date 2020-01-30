Travis Stork, M.D., TV Host Of The Doctors, Teams Up With Qunol To Share Heart-Smart Tips

4 Ways to Make a Big Impact on Preventing Heart Disease

PINE BROOK, N.J., Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Travis Stork, Emmy® nominated TV host of The Doctors, and board-certified emergency medicine physician, is partnering with Qunol CoQ10, a supplement brand focused on superior absorption, to help promote a healthy heart. For February heart health awareness month, Dr. Stork is sharing simple ways people can improve their heart health from snacking smarter, to mindfulness and adding key nutrients.

“I recommend people taking statin drugs talk to their doctor about adding Qunol CoQ10 to their regimen, combined with heart-healthy habits,” said Travis Stork, M.D.. Qunol has the #1 cardiologist recommended formƗ of CoQ10‡ and Qunol has three times better absorption than regular forms of CoQ10 to help replenish your body’s natural CoQ10 levels and help provide sustained energy. More

The heart has high-energy demands, working hard whether you are asleep or awake. That is why it also has the highest concentration of the naturally occurring coenzyme Q10 (CoQ10). CoQ10 acts like a spark plug in our cells; it helps create cellular energy. However, for the more than 35 million Americans on a statin drug to help lower LDL cholesterol, the statins may also deplete CoQ10 levels.

"Anyone who knows me as a doctor, knows that I talk incessantly about how heart health is more important than almost anything else," said Dr. Stork. "Heart disease is the number one killer of both men and women. There are so many individuals on statin medications, which can do a great job of lowering cholesterol. But, the way they accomplish that is by decreasing your liver's production of cholesterol. When that happens, it can also decrease its production of CoQ10."

Dr. Travis Stork's Tips for a Healthy Heart, and more are found on Qunol.com:

Get moving – Your heart is your most important muscle and, as with any muscle, exercise strengthens it. Staying active is one of the best things you can do for your heart. Find activities you enjoy that get you off the couch and get friends and family involved! If you have physical limitations such as joint pain, you can avoid high-impact exercises and try lower impact activities like bike riding, rowing, swimming or water aerobics. As long as it gets your heart pumping, it will benefit your cardiovascular system. Manage stress – Some stress is good but chronic stress and worry can really take a toll on your heart. Try to limit the small but irritable stressors in your life. You're not going to remove all work and personal stress, but there are ongoing little stressors that add to our daily anxiety that we can better manage if we acknowledge them and change how we react to those stressors. One small example: if someone cuts you off while driving, take a deep breath and move on rather than engaging in road rage. Try meditation, yoga, deep breathing, and take time each day for yourself. Your goal is not to eliminate stress but to help lower daily, chronic stress. Snack smarter – Grab foods that are nutrient-dense and heart-healthy. Try snacking on some antioxidant-rich berries, nuts that contain heart-healthy omega-3 fatty acids, or fiber-packed oatmeal. My go-to while busy or traveling is a handful of mixed nuts. Additionally, be aware of how much sodium you're consuming every day. See your doctor if you're in doubt about how much salt you need in your diet. Consider adding CoQ10 if you are taking a statin drug – "I recommend people taking statin drugs talk to their doctor about adding Qunol CoQ10 to their regimen, combined with heart-healthy habits," said Dr. Stork. Qunol has the #1 cardiologist recommended formƗ of CoQ10‡ and Qunol has three times better absorption than regular forms of CoQ10 to help replenish your body's natural CoQ10 levels and help provide sustained energy.

About Travis Stork, M.D.

Dr. Travis Stork is a board-certified emergency medicine physician and co-host of the Emmy® award-winning talk show, The Doctors. He graduated Magna Cum Laude from Duke University as a member of Phi Beta Kappa and earned his M.D. with honors from the University of Virginia, where he was elected into the prestigious honor society of Alpha Omega Alpha for outstanding academic achievement. He is also The New York Times #1 bestselling author of The Lose Your Belly Diet, The Doctor's Diet, and The Doctor Is In: A 7-Step Prescription for Optimal Wellness.

About Qunol

When it comes to supplements, it's not what you take, it's what you absorb that matters. The Qunol mission is to provide the best quality CoQ10 and Turmeric supplements with superior absorption compared to regular forms. Qunol formulations are innovative to allow for superior absorption to gain maximum health benefits. Qunol is the supplement brand owned and operated by Quten Research Institute, headquartered in Pine Brook, New Jersey.

Disclaimer:

These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Ɨ Form refers to water and fat-soluble CoQ10

‡ IQVIA ProVoice Survey

The Qunol(r) mission is to provide the best quality CoQ10 and Turmeric supplements with superior absorption, compared to regular forms, to gain maximum health benefits. Qunol is the supplement brand owned and operated by Quten Research Institute, headquartered in Pine Brook, New Jersey. (PRNewsfoto/Qunol) More

Cision More

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/travis-stork-md-tv-host-of-the-doctors-teams-up-with-qunol-to-share-heart-smart-tips-300995997.html

SOURCE Qunol