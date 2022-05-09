Out-right win: Tray Payne takes more than two thirds of vote in Lubbock mayor's race

Tray Payne hosts a watch party, Saturday, May 7, 2022, at Newk's Eatery. Payne is running for Mayor.

Tray Payne took a large early voting lead and held onto it on Election Day to beat a field of five candidates in the open race for Lubbock Mayor in Saturday's municipal election.

Payne led with nearly 70 percent — or 9,978 votes — from early voting, according to the Lubbock County elections office. Payne received another 2,980 votes on Election Day and 703 absentee votes for a total of 12,961 — around 68 percent of the overall votes.

Other voting results include in the mayor's race include:

Gulrez "Gus" Khan: 603 votes — 3.15 percent

Stephen Sanders: 1,682 votes — 8.78 percent

Adam Hernandez: 3,565 votes — 18.61 percent

Epifanio "Major" Garza: 341 votes — 1.78 percent

Payne, a lawyer and former assistant district attorney, will replace outgoing Mayor Dan Pope. Pope, who is winding down his third two-year term since 2016, opted not to seek re-election.

"I'm very humbled by the voters and excited to see what we have in store going forward," Payne said at a watch party Saturday evening at Newk's Eatery. "I think (the results say) that Lubbock still wants someone who holds onto their core values — conservative, West Texas values."

Payne, who has degrees in accounting and law, ran on key platform issues including prioritizing fundamental services and efficient government. Payne says that public safety and infrastructure should be front and center while wasteful spending can be cut.

"I feel like it's going to be a lot of work. I'm going to be drinking from a fire hose for a few weeks or months," Payne said. "I'm excited to work with whoever the people elect in the other districts, and I'm excited to work with (current councilmembers) Ms. Joy and Mr. Massengale and Ms. Patterson Harris. I'm excited to get to know them better and see if we can all work together to get tugging in the same direction to do all the things that we need to get done."

Payne will sit on the dais with three other fresh faces and three familiar faces. District 6 Councilwoman Latrelle Joy, District 2 Councilwoman Shelia Patterson Harris and Mayor Pro Tem Steve Massengale, who represents District 4, are each halfway through their four-year terms and will return alongside newcomers Christy Martinez-Garcia in District 1, Mark McBrayer in District 3 and Jennifer Wilson in District 5, who unseated incumbent Randy Christian.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Tray Payne handily wins in Lubbock mayor's race