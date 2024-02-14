Is Tre Mitchell back for UK basketball for Ole Miss game? Injury updates from Rupp Arena.

For the first time this season, Kentucky basketball appears to be at full strength.

Ahead of the 24th game of the season, all scholarship UK players look like they’re set to be available to play for Kentucky in a Tuesday night SEC home game against Ole Miss.

Fifth-year forward Tre Mitchell, who has missed the last two UK games with a back injury, is on the floor for the Wildcats during pregame warmups.

Tre Mitchell takes the Rupp Arena court for his regular pregame warmup routine … pic.twitter.com/DEV1FVlaGL — Ben Roberts (@BenRobertsHL) February 14, 2024

The No. 22-ranked Wildcats will try and snap a historic three-game losing streak inside Rupp Arena on Tuesday night against Ole Miss.

Mitchell was the only player unavailable to play for Kentucky in Saturday’s home loss to Gonzaga. Freshman guard D.J. Wagner returned to action for UK against the Bulldogs after missing three straight games with an ankle injury.

Wagner played 13 minutes in the loss to Gonzaga, but he only played one minute in the second half.

On his weekly radio show Monday night, UK head coach John Calipari said both Mitchell and Wagner practiced with the Wildcats on Monday.

Wagner is also taking part in pregame warmups for the Wildcats on Tuesday night.

Among Kentucky’s regular rotation players, only Jordan Burks, Antonio Reeves and Reed Sheppard have been available for every game this season. Of this trio, only Reeves and Sheppard have appeared in all 23 UK games.

Kentucky forward Tre Mitchell (4) is averaging 12.3 points, 7.6 rebounds and 3.1 assists for UK this season. Mitchell has started all 21 games that he’s played in this season.

Mitchell, who has missed the last two Kentucky games with a back injury, is averaging 12.3 points, 7.6 rebounds and 3.1 assists, and has started all 21 games that he’s played in this season.

Sophomore Adou Thiero replaced Mitchell in the UK starting lineup for both of Mitchell’s injury absences.

“You know, Tre is a warrior. He’s been a warrior for us throughout the season and for a good majority of that time he was playing, he was playing hurt. He was trying to impact the team with his will and you could see his experience, his veteranship,” Orlando Antigua, UK’s associate coach, told reporters Monday.

“He’s one of our best rebounders out there, aside from being able to (be) steady and calm everyone on the offensive end as well. He’s a big piece that’s been missing, but it also gives an opportunity for some of these other guys to step in and step up. That’s why they’re here. They’re here to be able to take advantage of those opportunities, some guys have done that.”

Obviously, figuring out rotations and on-court pairings with players constantly shifting in and out with availability issues has been a season-long struggle for Kentucky.

In total, the Wildcats have had eight players (among those who regularly play) miss 48 combined games due to injury, illness or other availability issues.

How have UK coaches navigated this?

“That’s every coach’s challenge when you’re dealing with injuries. ... Injuries are part of the game and when someone’s out, it gives someone else the opportunity to step in,” Antigua said. “... You just have to have enough depth that you can sustain and deal with injuries as part of the process of being on the team in a long season.”