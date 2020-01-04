‘Treacherous criminal aggression’: How the world reacted to Qassim Soleimani's assassination

The world's media was not unanimous in support of the US aggression - NEW YORK POST; LE MONDE

After Qassim Soleimani was killed on Friday, the world reacted with a mixture of shock, applause and incredulity.

At home, the New York Times called the attack a “major escalation” that is a “staggering blow to Tehran”. However, it cautioned that “US officials have no doubt that the Iranians will respond - but they do not know how quickly or with what fury".

The Wall Street Journal said it was a “dangerous new chapter”. The Los Angeles Times argues that the killing “begins a more volatile chapter in [Donald Trump’s] uneven foreign policy”.

The Washington Post feared the killing would unleash a “cycle of retaliation” and in a leader said that the president’s actions could have huge implications for the impeachment proceedings, “putting Democrats on the defensive in their bid to remove Trump”.

The Washington Examiner said that the attack was “a great moment for the United States that should be celebrated by all Americans”.

The New York Times said the White House does not know how Iran will respond Credit: NEW YORK TIMES More

The New York Post put a photograph of Soleimani on the front page with the headline “Blown Away”.

How the world's media reacted

Der Speigel’s online English version slammed Mr Trump’s “instinctual foreign policy devoid of experts”. The German newspaper said the killing could make out-and-out war with Iran “inevitable”.

Elsewhere in Germany, Die Welt congratulated the US: “One thing is clear: The world is a better place without Qassim Soleimani. Iran is ultimately the world’s greatest sponsor of terrorism, and Soleimani was Iran’s top terrorist.” Süddeutsche Zeitung warned that the fallout from his death will “sweep across Iraq and from Yemen to Syria in places that Soleimani placed his marionettes. It is not only an experience unique to the US in the region: A power vacuum in the Middle East will always be filled with violence.”

Liberation, the French newspaper, said that conflict between US and Iran now seemed highly likely Credit: LIBERATION More

Frankfurter Allgemeine recalled the 1979 US embassy siege in Tehran and said “these images awaken an American trauma that has lost little of its potency.” Meanwhile, Zeit criticized Mr Trump’s broken campaign promise in which he pledged to withdraw the US from “endless war”. “Trump will remain the reason behind a campaign launched against a land of 80 million people,” the newspaper said. “In comparison, the Iraq War started by George W Bush will seem like a walk in the park.”