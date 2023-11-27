Treacherous freezing fog sends drivers careening across frosty Tri-Cities highways

Icy roads sent Tri-City drivers skidding across slick highways Monday morning after freezing fog swept through the region.

Nine crashes were reported on state highways between 5 a.m. and 8 a.m., Washington State Patrol Trooper Chris Thorson told the Herald.

Most of wrecks were at the interchange of Interstate 82 and I-82 just west of Richland near Candy Mountain.

The worst collision was a woman who tried taking a ramp at the interchange while driving 65 mph about 6:30 a.m. She lost control and the car flipped.

A woman was hurt after she lost control on a Interstate 82 ramp Monday morning. This was one of nine crashes in the Tri-Cities after freezing fog rolled through the area.

She was taken to a local hospital for pain to her neck and back.

About the time, there were three crashes at the intersection, Thorson posted on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

Driving too fast for the icy roads also played a role in the other crashes as well, including ones on Highway 240 and Highway 124.

The condition of the highways had improved by 9 a.m., after the Department of Transportation was able to treat the roads, Thorson said.

A truck rolled off the road on Monday after the driver lost control on the slick highways.

The National Weather Service is predicting that patchy freezing fog will continue through most of Monday in the Tri-Cities and into Tuesday morning. Daytime temperatures are expected to stay between 20 and 33 degrees for rest of the week.

The weather service offered several tips for driving in dense freezing fog, including:

Slow down

Keep your headlights turned on

Increase the distance between your car and the one in front of you

Reduce distractions in your car

Be patient

Signal your turns

Try not to stop in the road

Watch for slippery spots

Follow the right edge of the road