Treadway pleads to 8 years consecutive to parole violation

Jul. 21—A White County woman in state custody serving a parole violation pleaded guilty to a recently indicted felony meth charge and received an eight-year sentence to be served consecutive to her present sentence.

Tara Rhiannon Treadway, 32, pleaded guilty to an information in February 2018 charging evading arrest and at that time received a two-year sentence to be served concurrently with a White County probation violation.

Since that time, Treadway's probation was revoked and she is serving time in prison for violation conditions of parole. It is not sure if other sentences contributed to her parole violation.

Earlier this month, Treadway appeared before Criminal Court Judge Gary McKenzie and pleaded guilty to possession of meth with intent to sell and/or deliver and accepted the eight-year prison sentence.

That charge stems from her Oct. 18, 2021, arrest by CCSO Sheriff's Deputies Perianna Evans, Jacob Moore and Tristin Partridge following an encounter on Taylor's Chapel Rd.

During that arrest, over one-half of gram of meth along with small, clear plastic bags were seized.

The sentence will be served as a Range 1 offender at 30%. Property seized during the arrest was forfeited.

In unrelated cases, the following guilty pleas were entered:

—Ricky Alan Combs, 59, charged with second offense driving under the influence and reckless endangerment, pleaded guilty to to the ccharges and received a two-year sentence with 45 days to serve and the balance onn supervised probation. Combs is to pay $615 in fines and $500 in restitution.

The charges stem from a Jan. 6, 2021, incident investigated by Lake Tansi Police and Security. It is alleged that Combs drove into the parking lot of the Happy Sack off Dunbar Rd. and struck a vehicle.

—John Dempsey Rector, 40, charged with burglary and theft of property of $1,000 to $2,500, pleaded guilty to the two charges and received a three-year sentence at 30% as a Range 1 offender with a sentencing hearing to determine how that sentence will be served set for Aug. 19.

The charge stems from a Dec. 9, 2021, burglary of an unlocked storage shed on Maple Branch Rd. and theft Sept. 26, 2020, of tent poles. Rector is to pay restitution to be determined.

—Daniel Joseph Schultz, 52, charged with driving under the influence, pled to the charge and received an 11-month and 29-day suspended sentence with seven days to serve and the balance on supervised probation, was fined $360, loss of driving privileges for one year and must appear before a victim impact session.

The charge stems from a Feb. 15, 2020, arrest by Crossville Police.

Michael Moser may be reached at mmoser@crossville-chronicle.com