Treadwell found guilty of murder

Jun. 18—ANDERSON — A Madison County jury returned a verdict of guilty in the murder trial of Joshua Treadwell.

Treadwell, 31, was convicted of the murder of Arneshia Fuller in October 2020.

It was the second time this year that Treadwell had gone to trial on the murder charge. A mistrial was declared in March when jurors couldn't reach a verdict.

Unlike the first trial, Treadwell was not called to testify by defense attorney Cody Cogswell.

The jury deliberated for less than five hours Friday. The state's case was presented by deputy prosecutors Dan Kopp and Janice Szostak.

Judge Andrew Hopper set sentencing for July 7 at 8:30 a.m.

Treadwell said at the time of his arrest that the shooting of Fuller was in self-defense after she allegedly pulled a gun on him during an argument in the 1400 block of Forkner Street.

On Thursday, jurors heard a recorded call made from the Madison County Jail that conflicted with his prior testimony.

In the tape-recorded message played to the jury Thursday, Treadwell told a friend a different version.

He said Fuller pulled a handgun, and while the two wrestled for control of the weapon, it went off, shooting Fuller in the chest.

Witnesses said they only heard one shot on the night that Fuller was killed and that she was not in possession of a handgun at the time.

Treadwell and his girlfriend, Brooklyn Parnell, testified that there were several shots fired in the 1400 block of Forkner Street when Fuller was shot that evening.

According to a probable cause affidavit, detectives determined the shooting was the result of an argument involving Treadwell, Parnell and Fuller that took place two or three months earlier.

A witness told police she was at her residence on Forkner Street when both Fuller and Treadwell arrived.

The woman said Fuller got out of her car and got into an argument with Treadwell.

The witness said Treadwell pointed a gun at Fuller and shot her in the chest, got back into a car with Parnell and left the scene.

Parnell has been convicted of battery with serious bodily injury and is serving five years in prison.

