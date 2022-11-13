Trean Insurance Group, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:TIG) Prospects Need A Boost To Lift Shares

Trean Insurance Group, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:TIG) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 5.1x might make it look like a strong buy right now compared to the market in the United States, where around half of the companies have P/E ratios above 15x and even P/E's above 29x are quite common. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the highly reduced P/E.

Recent times haven't been advantageous for Trean Insurance Group as its earnings have been rising slower than most other companies. The P/E is probably low because investors think this lacklustre earnings performance isn't going to get any better. If you still like the company, you'd be hoping earnings don't get any worse and that you could pick up some stock while it's out of favour.

View our latest analysis for Trean Insurance Group

pe

If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report on Trean Insurance Group.

Is There Any Growth For Trean Insurance Group?

Trean Insurance Group's P/E ratio would be typical for a company that's expected to deliver very poor growth or even falling earnings, and importantly, perform much worse than the market.

If we review the last year of earnings, the company posted a result that saw barely any deviation from a year ago. The lack of growth did nothing to help the company's aggregate three-year performance, which is an unsavory 31% drop in EPS. Accordingly, shareholders would have felt downbeat about the medium-term rates of earnings growth.

Looking ahead now, EPS is anticipated to slump, contracting by 14% during the coming year according to the four analysts following the company. Meanwhile, the broader market is forecast to expand by 7.5%, which paints a poor picture.

With this information, we are not surprised that Trean Insurance Group is trading at a P/E lower than the market. However, shrinking earnings are unlikely to lead to a stable P/E over the longer term. Even just maintaining these prices could be difficult to achieve as the weak outlook is weighing down the shares.

Story continues

The Final Word

Generally, our preference is to limit the use of the price-to-earnings ratio to establishing what the market thinks about the overall health of a company.

As we suspected, our examination of Trean Insurance Group's analyst forecasts revealed that its outlook for shrinking earnings is contributing to its low P/E. At this stage investors feel the potential for an improvement in earnings isn't great enough to justify a higher P/E ratio. It's hard to see the share price rising strongly in the near future under these circumstances.

Before you take the next step, you should know about the 1 warning sign for Trean Insurance Group that we have uncovered.

It's important to make sure you look for a great company, not just the first idea you come across. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with strong recent earnings growth (and a P/E ratio below 20x).

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here