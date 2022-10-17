Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) shareholders have endured a 67% loss from investing in the stock a year ago

The nature of investing is that you win some, and you lose some. Anyone who held Trean Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIG) over the last year knows what a loser feels like. To wit the share price is down 67% in that time. We wouldn't rush to judgement on Trean Insurance Group because we don't have a long term history to look at. The falls have accelerated recently, with the share price down 37% in the last three months.

It's worthwhile assessing if the company's economics have been moving in lockstep with these underwhelming shareholder returns, or if there is some disparity between the two. So let's do just that.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

Unfortunately Trean Insurance Group reported an EPS drop of 72% for the last year. We note that the 67% share price drop is very close to the EPS drop. Given the lower EPS we might have expected investors to lose confidence in the stock, but that doesn't seemed to have happened. Rather, the share price is remains a similar multiple of the EPS, suggesting the outlook remains the same.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. Before buying or selling a stock, we always recommend a close examination of historic growth trends, available here..

A Different Perspective

We doubt Trean Insurance Group shareholders are happy with the loss of 67% over twelve months. That falls short of the market, which lost 25%. That's disappointing, but it's worth keeping in mind that the market-wide selling wouldn't have helped. The share price decline has continued throughout the most recent three months, down 37%, suggesting an absence of enthusiasm from investors. Basically, most investors should be wary of buying into a poor-performing stock, unless the business itself has clearly improved. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Trean Insurance Group better, we need to consider many other factors. For example, we've discovered 1 warning sign for Trean Insurance Group that you should be aware of before investing here.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

